ELLWOOD Doreen Mary of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th April 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife to Arthur (Roy) and much loved mum of Ian, Michael and Sheila. A dear grandmother and great-grandmother Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020