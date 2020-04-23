Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen ELLWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen ELLWOOD

Notice Condolences

Doreen ELLWOOD Notice
ELLWOOD Doreen Mary of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 14th April 2020, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife to Arthur (Roy) and much loved mum of Ian, Michael and Sheila. A dear grandmother and great-grandmother Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -