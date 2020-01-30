Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00
St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen LITTLEWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen LITTLEWOOD

Notice Condolences

Doreen LITTLEWOOD Notice
LITTLEWOOD

Doreen Joan "Peggy"

of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife to the late Geoff, a dear mother to Alwyn, Barry, Neil and Rae, and a beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Monday 10th February, at 12:00 midday. Donations if desired may be made payable to "The Injured Jockey's Fund" and either left at the service or sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -