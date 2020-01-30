|
LITTLEWOOD
Doreen Joan "Peggy"
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 96 years. Much loved wife to the late Geoff, a dear mother to Alwyn, Barry, Neil and Rae, and a beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Monday 10th February, at 12:00 midday. Donations if desired may be made payable to "The Injured Jockey's Fund" and either left at the service or sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020