L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Dorothy EDWARDS

Dorothy EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS

Dorothy Ann of Gazeley, passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 24th October 2019, aged 88 years. A much loved Wife, Mum and Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 29th November at 1.30pm. No flowers please, but donations to the Gurkha Welfare Trust may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
