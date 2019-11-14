|
|
EDWARDS
Dorothy Ann of Gazeley, passed away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 24th October 2019, aged 88 years. A much loved Wife, Mum and Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 29th November at 1.30pm. No flowers please, but donations to the Gurkha Welfare Trust may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019