1921 - 2019
Passed away on 2nd June, 2019 at Hilton Park Care Centre in Bottisham in her 98th year. Born in Cambridge, Dorothy lived for many years in Grantchester, then Stow-cum-Quy. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth (Ken) Speechley. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Thomas Newman of British Columbia, Canada, her nieces Moyra Baxter of British Columbia and Lorraine Newman of Devon. Private cremation at North Hertfordshire Crematorium with an inurnment later this summer at the Church of St Andrew and St Mary, Grantchester.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 21, 2019