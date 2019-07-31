|
PIPER Dorothy (Dot)
Of Brandon, but formerly of Newmarket, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 26th July 2019,
aged 80 years.
A beloved wife of Colin, much loved mum to Julie and grandmother to Jordan.
Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Friday 9th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 31, 2019