Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
St Marys Church Newmarket
Doug ANSCOMB

ANSCOMB

Doug

of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Monday 26th October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband to the late Pansy and much loved dad of Linda. A dear Grandad to Tanya and Great Grandad of Louie, father in law to Karl. Inline with current restrictions, a funeral service will take place at St Marys Church Newmarket followed by interment. Family flowers only please. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 29, 2020
