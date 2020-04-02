Home

Edna LANE

Notice Condolences

Edna LANE Notice
LANE

Edna

of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife to the late Ed and much loved mum of Mev and Martin. A dear mother in law to Martin and Helen and nana to Grace.Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the Newmarket Cemetery. A celebration of Edna's life is to held with details to be announced. Family flowers only. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
