|
|
LANE
Edna
of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th March 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife to the late Ed and much loved mum of Mev and Martin. A dear mother in law to Martin and Helen and nana to Grace.Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the Newmarket Cemetery. A celebration of Edna's life is to held with details to be announced. Family flowers only. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020