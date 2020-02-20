|
BUTT
Edward Harrison passed away on 10th February aged 77 years, at Scarborough Hospital. Husband of Pat, father of Carol, Rachel and the late Sara. Grandad to Ben and Rob. Played for several local cricket teams in his youth and worked for the Co-op for many years. Funeral at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough Tuesday, 25th February at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Brain Tumour Charityand Shine (Spina Bifida). All enquires to T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd., 19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT. Tel 01723 362517.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020