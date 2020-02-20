Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Scarborough
View Map

Edward BUTT

Notice Condolences

Edward BUTT Notice
BUTT

Edward Harrison passed away on 10th February aged 77 years, at Scarborough Hospital. Husband of Pat, father of Carol, Rachel and the late Sara. Grandad to Ben and Rob. Played for several local cricket teams in his youth and worked for the Co-op for many years. Funeral at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough Tuesday, 25th February at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Brain Tumour Charityand Shine (Spina Bifida). All enquires to T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd., 19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT. Tel 01723 362517.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -