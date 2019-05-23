|
|
Of Newmarket. Passed away on Saturday 18th May 2019, after a long illness aged 85 years. A beloved husband to Sylvia. Much loved father of Mandy and Tina and dear Grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) Bury St Edmunds on Friday 31st May at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, may be made payable to 'Rehab 77' (Lewin Stroke & Rehabilitation Unit Addenbrookes Hospital) and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 23, 2019