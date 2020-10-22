|
CASEY Eileen of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th October 2020 aged 83 years. Beloved wife to the late Colin. A much loved mum of Ann and dear nana to Gary, Melanie and Mark and a great grandmother of Toby. Miles and Oliver. Due to current restrictions, a funeral service will take place at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made in favour of The Injured Jockeys Fund and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 22, 2020