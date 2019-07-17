|
|
CHAPMAN Eileen (nee Tapper)
Of Weston Colville, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to Gilbert. Much loved mum of Philip, Karen and Tina and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Monday 5th August at 2.00pm. Formal clothing not essential. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The Alzheimer's Society and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 17, 2019