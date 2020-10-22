|
|
HOLDEN Elisabeth Gerada (Elly)
formerly of the Netherlands. Passed away suddenly at her home in Newmarket on Monday 12th October 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian and a dearly loved mum, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. A special friend to many who will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions, a funeral service will take place followed by interment. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made in favour of either The Royal Naval Association or The RSPCA and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 22, 2020