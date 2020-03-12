|
HARDY
Elizabeth Joan
of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away after a long illness on Sunday 1st March 2020, Aged 75 Years. Beloved wife to John and much loved mother of Sarah and Tim. Cherished sister of Bill and Grace and dear grandmother to Rebecca, Laura, Lily, Alice and Rosie. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church Newmarket on Friday 3rd April at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. No Flowers please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or St Mary's Church and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020