Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Peart Ltd (Crawcrook, Ryton)
1 Kepier Chare
Ryton, Tyne and Wear NE40 4TS
(019) 141-3231 1
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00
Birtley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Elizabeth (Betty) Formerly of Dullingham. Peacefully in the North East of England on 15th September, aged 94 years, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, Betty. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Betty will be held at Birtley Crematorium in the North East on Thursday 26th September at 12.00noon. All enquiries to E.Peart Ltd., Funeral Director. Tel: 0191 413 2318
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E Peart Ltd (Crawcrook, Ryton)
Download Now