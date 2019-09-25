|
|
WALLACE Elizabeth (Betty) Formerly of Dullingham. Peacefully in the North East of England on 15th September, aged 94 years, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, Betty. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Betty will be held at Birtley Crematorium in the North East on Thursday 26th September at 12.00noon. All enquiries to E.Peart Ltd., Funeral Director. Tel: 0191 413 2318
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019