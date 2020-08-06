|
BRAY
Ernest 'Ernie'
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th July 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to Thelma and a much loved Dad and Grandad. Due to current restrictions a graveside funeral service is to be held at The Newmarket Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to Racing Welfare and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG. Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 6, 2020