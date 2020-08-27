|
CAWLEY
Ernest (Ernie)
Passed away 7th August 2020 aged 83 years. Husband of the late Dianne, brother to Laura, Violet and the late Sam, Nell, John, Les and Len. Loving Uncle to Anne and the late Mervin. And also Terry, Sally, David, Debbie, Steve and Richard. Funeral Service to take place at West Sufflok Crematorium on Monday 7th September 2020 at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired may be payable to 'Isleham Cricket Club' and sent c/o Peasgood and Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Ernie's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 27, 2020