Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peasgood and Skeates
45 Moorfield Road
Duxford, City of London CB224PP
01223 833463
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
14:00
West Sufflok Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest CAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest CAWLEY

Notice Condolences

Ernest CAWLEY Notice
CAWLEY

Ernest (Ernie)

Passed away 7th August 2020 aged 83 years. Husband of the late Dianne, brother to Laura, Violet and the late Sam, Nell, John, Les and Len. Loving Uncle to Anne and the late Mervin. And also Terry, Sally, David, Debbie, Steve and Richard. Funeral Service to take place at West Sufflok Crematorium on Monday 7th September 2020 at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired may be payable to 'Isleham Cricket Club' and sent c/o Peasgood and Skeates, 45 Moorfield Road, Duxford CB22 4PP. Alternatively, these may be made by visiting Ernie's personal 'In Memory' Page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -