Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel

Fred DIGGENS

DIGGENS

Fred

Passed away peacefully on the 10th February 2020 aged 87 years. Loving husband to Olga, father to Wendy and Graham and stepfather to Brian. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX, Tel. 01284 754049
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
