MACE
Freda
of Mildenhall, passed away suddenly on Tuesday 4th August 2020, Aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Sidney, very much loved mum of David, Sue and Lisa, mother-in-law to Jackie and Shane, devoted nana to Darren, Daniel, Hayley, Kelly, Jessica, Lauren and Tiffany a nd a dear great nana Private Cremation. Donations, if desired, made payable to The Lunch Bunch may be sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. For all enquiries please Tel: 01638 715172.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 27, 2020