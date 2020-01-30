Home

Frederick MARLIN

Frederick (Fred) of Newmarket passed away on 15th January 2020 aged 89 Years. Beloved Husband to the late Joyce Marlin, Father to David, Grandfather to George and Ellie. Will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to take place at St Mary Church, Newmarket on Wednesday 12th February at 12.00 noon, followed by a committal at the Newmarket Cemetery. All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please but donations to Diabetes UK may be left at the service. For all enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare on Tel. 01638 664106.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
