PALMER
George of Fordham. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March 2020, in his 91st Year. Beloved husband to Stella and a much loved dad of Nick. A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Addenbrookes Charitable Trust "ACT" and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020