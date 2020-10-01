Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peasgood and Skeates Sarah Claridge
617 Newmarket Road
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB58PA
01223 415255
Resources
More Obituaries for George PETTITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George PETTITT

Notice Condolences

George PETTITT Notice
PETTITT George David

passed peacefully away at home on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted husband to the late Sally, loving dad to Martin, special father in-law to Michelle, wonderful grandad to Abigail, Jessica and Jamie. George will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family cremation service will take place. Family have requested no flowers, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, may be made via George's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge, CB5 8PA. Tel: 01223 415255
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -