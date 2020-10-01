|
PETTITT George David
passed peacefully away at home on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted husband to the late Sally, loving dad to Martin, special father in-law to Michelle, wonderful grandad to Abigail, Jessica and Jamie. George will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private family cremation service will take place. Family have requested no flowers, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK, may be made via George's In Memory page at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk or sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 617 Newmarket Road, Cambridge, CB5 8PA. Tel: 01223 415255
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 1, 2020