PETTERS
Graham
of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 2nd January 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved Dad to Karl, Dean and Lee. A dear brother, grandad, uncle and father-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel of The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 24th January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made payable to Either The Royal Naval Association or The RNLI and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020