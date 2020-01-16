|
STANSBY
Graham William It is with great sadness that his family announce the sudden passing of Graham on 18th December 2019, aged 60 years. He was a much loved Father to Ross, Jack and Max, also a wonderful Grandfather. A dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at Cam Valley Crematorium, Friday 24th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Wild Futures may be left on the day of the funeral or can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services 13b Wellington Street, Newmarket CB8 0HT. Tel. 01638 242130
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 16, 2020