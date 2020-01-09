|
|
FITCH
Harriet
of Bottisham, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday 18th December 2019, aged 95 years. Loving wife of James, much loved mum of Henry, Karin and Solveig and a dear grandma. Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Bottisham Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to Médecins Sans Frontières may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1 Telegraph Street, Cottenham, Cambridge, CB24 8QU. Tel: 01954 251919
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020