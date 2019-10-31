|
JACOBS
Harry
passed away peacefully at Kingfisher House, on Monday 14th October 2019, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Iris, loved dad of Tracy and Janie, dear father-in-law of Nigel and Martyn, much loved grandad of Jonathan, Jodie and James and great-popsy of Robyn and Olivia. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Newmarket on Friday 8th November at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Newmarket Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge CB21 4HS.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 31, 2019