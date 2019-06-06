|
|
Formerly of Burwell, passed peacefully away on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife to the late Peter. A much loved mother of Claire and dear grandma to George and Samuel. Sister of Audrey, Peter and her late twin Jean. Mother-in-law to Robert. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Thursday 20th June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Colours welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 6, 2019