Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel HEATHERSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel HEATHERSHAW

Notice Condolences

Hazel HEATHERSHAW Notice
Formerly of Burwell, passed peacefully away on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife to the late Peter. A much loved mother of Claire and dear grandma to George and Samuel. Sister of Audrey, Peter and her late twin Jean. Mother-in-law to Robert. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Thursday 20th June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Colours welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Alzheimer's Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.