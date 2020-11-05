Home

Heather GARRARD

Heather GARRARD Notice
GARRARD

Heather Vera of Newmarket and formerly Exning. Passed away peacefully at Mabbs Hall, Mildenhall on Thursday 29th October 2020, aged 92 years. A dear sister and aunt who will be sadly missed. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Mabbs Hall and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 5, 2020
