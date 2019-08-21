Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00
Burwell Cemetery Chapel
PEARCE

Hilda

Of Burwell passed away peacefully on Sunday 18th August 2019,

aged 92 years. Much loved wife to the late Tom, dear mum to Wendy and Richard, beloved grandmother to Emma and Jodie and great-grandmother to Alex, Charlie, Isabella, Olivia and Tom. Funeral service to be held at Burwell Cemetery Chapel on Friday 6th September, at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "Cancer Research UK" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
