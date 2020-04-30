Home

KIRK

Ian Robert of Newmarket. Passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 26th April 2020, aged 65 years. Beloved husband to Julie. A much loved dad of Hayley and James and dear son of Daphne and the late Jack. Grandad to Stan, Seren, Eadie and Flynn and father-in-law of Phil and Ali. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to The RSPB and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
