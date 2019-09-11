|
INGLIS
Irene Of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 76 years. A beloved wife to Thomas (Geordie). Much loved mum of Keith and Lesley and a dear grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church Newmarket on Friday 27th September at 12.00noon, followed by private burial. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to either the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) or St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 11, 2019