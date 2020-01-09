Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00
St Peter's Church
Snailwell
Ivy COLE

Ivy COLE Notice
COLE

Ivy Mary

of Snailwell, passed away at Mildenhall Lodge on Wednesday 25th December 2019 aged 96 years. Much loved Mother to Malcolm, Grandmother to Matthew and Great Grandmother to Hannah and Amy. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Snailwell, on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.00 am followed by Cremation at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to St Peter's Church c/o G R Peachey & Son, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
