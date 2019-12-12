|
CRONIN James of Newmarket and formerly Dublin and Kilmallock, County Limerick Ireland. Passed away suddenly in Newmarket on Tuesday 3rd December 2019, aged 47 years. Beloved son to Jimmy and Anita. A much loved nephew and cousin and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at The Newmarket Catholic Church on Tuesday 17th December at 10.30am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Racing Welfare and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 12, 2019