Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium
Bury St Edmunds
WAKEFIELD

Jan of Cheveley. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife to Peter. A much loved mum of Fiona, Julia and Simon and dear grandma to Edward, Josephine, Ben and Sam. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 21st November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Kidney Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
