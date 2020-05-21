|
|
O'SHEA
Jane of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Sunday 3rd May 2020, aged 59 years. Beloved wife to the late Mick. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Jane will travel along the Fordham Road, Newmarket (from Noel Murless Drive to The Clocktower) at 2.30pm on Friday 29th May and arrive at the West Suffolk Crematorium where a private funeral service is to be held. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be made payable to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 21, 2020