Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00
St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
JONAS

Jean

of Newmarket, formerly of Ashley, passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th December 2019, aged 78 years. Loving wife to Des,

dear mum to Adrian and Karen, and a beloved grandma to Jessica and Hannah. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "The National Trust" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
