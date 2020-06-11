|
|
PARTON
Jean
passed away on 29th May 2020, at Hazelford Care Home Nottinghamshire, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Gerry Parton,
mother of Neville, Brian and Alice and much loved grandmother to eight. Midwife at Newmarket Hospital for many years and regular churchgoer and Steward at Christchurch Newmarket. Private funeral service at Gedling Crematorium on 18th June 2020. A memorial service will take place in Newmarket at a later date. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK may be made via E Gill & Sons, Newark www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 11, 2020