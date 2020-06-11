Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean PARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean PARTON

Notice Condolences

Jean PARTON Notice
PARTON

Jean

passed away on 29th May 2020, at Hazelford Care Home Nottinghamshire, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Gerry Parton,

mother of Neville, Brian and Alice and much loved grandmother to eight. Midwife at Newmarket Hospital for many years and regular churchgoer and Steward at Christchurch Newmarket. Private funeral service at Gedling Crematorium on 18th June 2020. A memorial service will take place in Newmarket at a later date. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK may be made via E Gill & Sons, Newark www.egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -