BOWEN
Jennifer Ann
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for their caring words, cards and expressions of sympathy after the sad passing of Jenny. Thank you for the donations received for the My Wish, Breast Cancer at West Suffolk Hospital, Charity. Many thanks also to all who attended the funeral service and celebration of Jenny's life at St Peter & St Mary Magdalene's Church, Fordham. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019