REEVE
Jennifer (Jenny)
of Newmarket, taken by our Lord peacefully at home on Saturday 12th October 2019, aged 80 years. Devoted wife to the late Malcolm Reeve, a loving mum, mother in law and nan. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel, BSE on Wednesday 6th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only but donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent c/o C E Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019