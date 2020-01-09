|
|
MASON
Jim
(Joseph Edward James) Of Moulton, passed away suddenly on Monday 9th December 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner to Margaret, dear dad to Mick, a much loved granddad to Eamon, and father in law to Carla. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020, at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "The Alzheimer's Society" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020