Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00
St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim MASON

Notice Condolences

Jim MASON Notice
MASON

Jim

(Joseph Edward James) Of Moulton, passed away suddenly on Monday 9th December 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner to Margaret, dear dad to Mick, a much loved granddad to Eamon, and father in law to Carla. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020, at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "The Alzheimer's Society" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -