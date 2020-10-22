|
BOOTH Joan Margaret
Passed away peacefully at her home in Newmarket on Monday 12th October 2020 in her 89th Year. A much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Due to current restrictions, a funeral service will take place at St Marys Church, Newmarket followed by interment. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made in favour of Breast Cancer UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 22, 2020