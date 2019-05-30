|
HAYNES
Joan Isabel
Of Newmarket.
Passed peacefully away on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 99 years. A much loved mother, grandma and mother-in-law. Funeral service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 6th June at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 30, 2019