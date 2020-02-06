|
PARKER Joan Sheila Annie
of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th January 2020, at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 89 years. Much loved wife to the late Arthur, and a truly valued friend to many, both young and old. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Newmarket, on Tuesday 11th February, at 11:00 am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "My WiSH Charity" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 6, 2020