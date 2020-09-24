|
DENMAN
John (1940 – 2020) formerly of Moulton. Passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital, on Thursday 17th September 2020 after a short illness. Dearest husband of Olive and a dear dad, stepdad, grandad and great-grandad. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made in favour of either the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 24, 2020