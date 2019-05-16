|
FOSTER
John
Of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday 5th May 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jean and a much loved dad to Martin and Tracy. A dear grandad of Polly, Chelsea, Amy and Adam and father-in-law to Ray and Judy. Funeral Service to be held at St Martins Church Exning on Tuesday 21st May at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 16, 2019