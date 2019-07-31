Home

Of Fordham and formerly Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 25th July 2019, aged 74 years. A beloved husband to Diana and a much loved dad of Iain and the late Darren. Brother to Ken and a dear grandad of Jessica and Hannah. Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Church, Fordham on Tuesday 13th August at 2.00pm, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be made payable to 'Dementia Together' Newmarket Dementia Group and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 31, 2019
