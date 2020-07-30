Home

Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:30
Newmarket High Street
John JEFFREY

JEFFREY John Kenneth of Newmarket, formerly of Liverpool, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday 22nd July 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved husband to the late Evelyn, a beloved dad to John, Paul and Lynn,

and a dearly loved grandad, great grandad and father-in-law. A private funeral service will be held. John's funeral cortege will pass through Newmarket High Street at 11.30am on Thursday 30th July (today) for anyone wishing to pay their last respects. All enquiries c/o Southgate of Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 30, 2020
