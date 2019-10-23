|
John Moon
The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their caring words, cards and letters after the sad passing of John Moon, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 20th September aged 89 years. Thank you for the donations received, for the Injured Jockeys Fund. Many thanks to all that attended the Funeral Service and Celebration of John's life at West Suffolk Crematorium. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019