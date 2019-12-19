|
LODZIAK
John Christophe of Mildenhall passed peacefully away at home on Friday 6th December 2019 aged 72 years. A dearly loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother. Funeral service at The West Suffolk Crematorium St Edmunds Chapel on Tuesday 24th December at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Greyhound Trust c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 19, 2019