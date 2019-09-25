Home

of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday 20th September 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of fifty nine years to Eleanor. Much loved dad to Denise and Suzanne and a dear grandad to Gemma, Emma, Kirsty, Victoria, Alistair, Chloe and Millie. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 8th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to the Injured Jockeys Fund, and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
