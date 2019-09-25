|
|
WALSH
John In Pinford End Nursing Home on 18th September, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Mark and Paul, and also a devoted granddad. Funeral Service takes place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 4th October 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Action Medical Research may be made online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 25, 2019